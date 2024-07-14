Prince William falls for ‘Uncensored Big Willy’ trap at RAF Valley

Prince William revisited his former base of the RAF Valley to see his old pals recently and instantly fell for the “Big Willy” trap there!
During their meet and greet on Tuesday, the Prince of Wales was presented with a souvenir cup.
While the moment itself became quite popular, the particulars printed on the drinking glass went unnoticed by many observers at the time, thus many missed the joke.
Later on, royal editor Matt Wilkinson appeared on Hello Magazine’s Right Royal Podcast and, at one point, shared the instance.
He said, “Prince William met his old training boss. I don’t know if you noticed that the mug he had said 'HRH Prince of Wales.' ”
“But way, way back when he was serving, there were pictures of him with a mug, and it said 'Big Willy,' ” the royal commentator added.
Then, he went on to offer some explanation.
Matt Wilkinson informed that the mug’s pictures from Prince William’s time of service at the RAF base were initially blurred out by the photo agency.
When they were released for a second time sometime in the future, all of them were accidentally left unedited, giving away the “Big Willy” cup.
He has been nicknamed with this because of his tall height and first name.
Now, the new “HRH Prince of Wales” mug is a call back to that time.