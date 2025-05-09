Princess Anne earns King Charles’ nod for delivering his message at key event

Princess Anne always has King Charles’ back!
To provide a firm support to her cancer-stricken brother, the Princess Royal travelled to Guernsey – a part of the British Isles – to attend the 80th anniversary of the Channel Islands’ liberation.
Accompanied by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence during the visit, Anne led the commemorations by taking part in a parade and church service on Friday, May 9, 2025.
Taking to the official Instagram account of the British Royal Family on Friday, May 9, the Monarch gave a special nod to his younger sister for representing him at the event and delivering his message by sharing a carousel of snaps from the ceremony.
“My thoughts and prayers remain with you for the future happiness and the prosperity of your beloved Island,” stated Princess Anne on King Charles’ behalf.
Giving a nod to her efforts, the Royal Family noted, “The Princess Royal has delivered a message, on behalf of The King, during a visit to Guernsey to mark the 80th Anniversary of the Liberation of the Bailiwick.”
It was further shared that, “Today, Her Royal Highness, accompanied by Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, spent time with people from Guernsey who lived through the Occupation, as well as evacuees, veterans, volunteers, and members of the community who organised the celebrations.”
Channel Islands’ liberation:
Channel Islands are a group of British dependency islands in the English Channel, off the coast of France.
The islands, which also include Guernsey, mark Liberation Day annually on May 9, and celebrate their liberation from German Occupation at the end of World War II.