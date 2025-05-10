Meghan Markle hints at new season of 'With Love, Meghan' in heartfelt post

Royal

The Duchess of Sussex launched first installment of the show, 'With Love, Meghan' in March this year

Meghan Markle has recently hinted at an upcoming season two of With Love, Meghan amid Mother's Day celebrations with Prince Harry and kids, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet.  

Taking to Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex shared an exclusive glimpse into her stunning garden, seemingly a teaser about her upcoming season of the show. 

In the viral footage, the mom-of-two was seen decorating and setting colorful flowers in the pots while giving a sneak peek into her mesmerizing work station.  

She penned the caption, "Flower arranging with Guy last spring. Just wait til you see what I’ve been cooking up this year! More soon."

The former actress-turned-businesswoman has not revealed the additional details of her new project, as she is currently dealing with multiple businesses, including her Lifestyle brand, As Ever, and her ongoing podcast series, Confessions of a Female Founder. 

Meghan Markle announces initial season of 'With Love, Meghan:

She has initially announced the first installment of her popular cooking show With Love, Meghan n March 4, 2025. 

As of now Prince Harry's wife has not revealed the release date of her new show. 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Mother's Day celebrations:

This update on Meghan Markle comes after a report suggested that the duchess is set to celebrate Mother's Day in 2025 with her life partner and two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

According to GB News, the 43-year-old British Royal Family member is expected to receive a heartfelt surprise from the Duke of Sussex, as they gathered at their Montecito home for the prestigious celebrations.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, have skipped the celebrations of their only son, Prince Archie, who turned six last week due to their busy schedules. 

