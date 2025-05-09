Prince Harry’s reputation at risk after affiliated charity’s shocking confession

A charity linked to Prince Harry has admitted to involvement in human rights abuses, raising serious concerns about oversight and accountability within the organization.
As per GB News, a charity has acknowledged that its park rangers were responsible for several human rights violations against Indigenous communities in the Republic of the Congo.
It is reported that African Parks, where the Duke of Sussex served as president from 2017 until 2023 before becoming a board member, that abuses took place in the Odzala-Kokoua National Park.
The revelations come in response to last year’s accusations, detailing how the park rangers involved in allegedly inflicted abuse such as rape and torture.
London-based law firm Omnia Strategy LLP, headed by Cherie Blair conducted the review of the report.
According to a statement, Omnia said it launched an independent investigation into the alleged abuse in December 2023.
The law firm disclosed its investigation as "thorough and proportionate without attempting to be exhaustive".
Now, African Parks officially acknowledged that "in some incidents, human rights abuses have occurred" in the park it manages.
The charity's statement expressed the regret saying, "African Parks acknowledges that, in some incidents, human rights abuses have occurred, and we deeply regret the pain and suffering that these have caused to the victims."
The statement also stated, "Omnia's process also highlighted several failures of our systems and processes that were insufficient for the level of responsibility given to us, particularly in the early years."
Prince Harry's connection:
As per a source, Prince Harry understands the findings of the review and implemented necessary changes.
The Duke still connected to African Parks, even after resigning from his presidential role in 2023.