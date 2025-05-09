Royal

Princess Anne represents King Charles at major event in Guernsey

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 09, 2025
Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence landed in Guernsey to represent King Charles at the 80th anniversary of the Channel Islands' liberation.

On Friday, May 9, The Princess Royal lead commemorations on behalf of the British monarch, as per GB News.

During the Guernsey trip, Zara Tindall’s mother took part in a parade, church service. She also met survivors who fought with the German forces before the liberation.

Anne and Tim Laurence kicked off their trip at St. Peter's Port seafront by attending the Liberation Day parade. Her Royal Highness was honoured with the Royal Salute during the ceremony.

The Princess Royal was escorted by Lieutenant-Governor Lieutenant General Richard Cripwell and Parade Commander Lieutenant Commander Tim Slann.

Princess Anne delivers key message to King Charles’ ‘most loyal people’

Princess Anne also delivered a special message from King Charles to his “most loyal people” in Guernsey.

His Majesty's message read, "To my most loyal people in the Island of Guernsey, I send my warmest greetings on this the Eightieth Anniversary of your Liberation from enemy occupation.”

It continued, “I was interested to learn that this occasion will be commemorated and celebrated by people of all ages, with a focus on the ever-decreasing number who lived through the War, whether they were evacuees to the United Kingdom, stayed in occupied Guernsey or were forcibly deported to Europe."

As part of her royal engagement, Anne also inspected The Royal Marines Band.

