Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team exposes his relationship with Cassie Ventura

The upcoming case proceeding is set to take place on next week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 09, 2025
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal representatives have recently made bizarre claims about the rapper's past relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

The disgraced rap icon's long-awaited court trial has finally kicked off on Monday, May 5th, at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan courthouse in lower Manhattan, where the trial started from the selection process for 12 members of the jury and six alternates who will be vetted for impartiality.

However, on the second day of the trial, Diddy's attorneys admitted in court that their client had been violent towards his ex, Cassie, who also accused him of sexual abuse.

The legal team stated that the violence in their relationship was mutual, as Cassie used to beat the Bad Boy Records CEO equally.

At one point, the defense attorney, Marc Agnifilo, stated, "They plan to take the position that there was mutual violence in their relationship."

"We are going to admit to domestic violence," before adding, "But at what point does it become coercive," the defense lawyer remarked.

According to People, Cassie Ventura is expected to be the prosecution's star witness in the next court proceedings.

As of now, neither Cassie nor her legal team has reacted to the allegations made by the rapper's legal team.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces serious charges: 

For those unaware, Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The upcoming proceeding will take place on May 12, 2025. 

