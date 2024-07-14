Donald Trump shot at Pennsylvania rally

Former US President Donald Trump seemingly went down after gunshots were fired at his rally in Pennsylvania today, June 14.
As per Sky News, Trump was rushed off-stage by his security after shots rang out as he addressed the rally.
Trump reportedly fell to the ground as gunshots were fired, seemingly at him. The former president was then swiftly surrounded by security, before being rushed off-stage.
According to the outlet, Trump got up on his feet after staying down for about a minute. He was then taken off-stage and driven away in an armed vehicle.
Video from the incident also reportedly shows blood around his ears, reported Sky News.
This is a developing story.