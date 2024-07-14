World

Donald Trump shot at Pennsylvania rally

Donald Trump seemingly went down after gunshots were fired at his rally in Pennsylvania

  • by Web Desk
  • July 14, 2024
Former US President Donald Trump seemingly went down after gunshots were fired at his rally in Pennsylvania today, June 14. 

As per Sky News, Trump was rushed off-stage by his security after shots rang out as he addressed the rally.

Trump reportedly fell to the ground as gunshots were fired, seemingly at him. The former president was then swiftly surrounded by security, before being rushed off-stage. 

Photo: Sky news
Photo: Sky news

According to the outlet, Trump got up on his feet after staying down for about a minute. He was then taken off-stage and driven away in an armed vehicle. 

Video from the incident also reportedly shows blood around his ears, reported Sky News. 

This is a developing story.

World News

Iran's president-elect aims to improve relations with Europe
Israeli airstrike in Gaza kills 71 Palestinians in designated humanitarian area
School building collapse in Nigeria kills 21, injures 30
Meta lifts restrictions on Donald Trump’s social media accounts
ICJ to deliver opinion on legal implications of Israel's occupation of Palestine
K.P. Sharma Oli set to lead new 'coalition government' in Nepal
Joe Biden vows to ‘keep moving’ in general election race
China dominates global wind and solar plant construction
IEA predicts significant slowdown in global oil demand growth
Kenyan President fires almost entire cabinet amid nationwide protests
Elon Musk wins $500 million lawsuit over Twitter layoffs
Good news for registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan: ‘One-year extension’