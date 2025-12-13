World
Zoe Ball, British broadcaster and presenter has confirmed her departure from BBC Radio 2.

She announced on the show that broadcaster Emma Willis will take over as the new presenter.

She said, “I have loved being betwixt my dear friends Romesh (Ranganathan) and Rylan (Clark), and you know, I love you all to bits, but I’m not disappearing completely."

“But I am thrilled to tell you that you will be in the safest of hands, because there is a superwoman who is no stranger to you all, but this does mean that she will officially become a member of the Radio 2 family," she added.

Starting January 2026, Willis will host a new live show on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds every Saturday from 1-3pm.

The programme will feature conversation with special guests and listeners along with a top-quality music.

Willis is one of the most experienced and versatile presenters in the UK, with over 20 years of experience in broadcasting.

She shared her excitement about joining BBC Radio 2, saying, “I’m a huge fan of Radio 2, so I’m absolutely chuffed to be joining the family - and it’s a real honour to follow in the huge footsteps Zoe leaves behind, who’s someone I admire and adore."

"I’m very much looking forward to spending my Saturday lunchtimes with the Radio 2 audience and I’ll happily be the filling to a Romesh and Rylan sandwich!," she expressed.

Zoe will stop hosting her regular Saturday lunchtime show, with her final episode on December 20, but she will still present special shows on BBC Radio 2.

