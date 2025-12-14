World
  • By Bushra Saleem
World

Belarus frees Nobel Prize winner Ales Bialiatski and other 122 prisoners

US lifts sanctions on Belarus Potash sector as Lukashenko frees 123 prisoners, including opposition activists

Belarus has pardoned 123 prisoners, including a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and a key opposition figure who challenged the presidential elections in 2020, in exchange for US sanctions relief.

According to Sky News, human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski and Maria Kolesnikova, a key figure in the mass protests that rocked the country in 2020, were among those released.

Earlier on Saturday, the Trump administration confirmed that the US was lifting sanctions on Belarus's potash sector after officials held two days of talks in Minsk.

John Coale, US special envoy for Belarus, also hinted that around 1,000 remaining political prisoners in Belarus could be released in the coming months as authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russia, seeks to improve relations with Washington.

Separately, Ukraine confirmed it had received 114 prisoners released by Belarus. The other nine were received by Lithuania.

Kolesnikova, 43, known for her close-cropped hair and trademark gesture of forming a heart with her hands, was one of dozens of released prisoners who arrived in Ukraine by coach on Saturday.

She said in a video released on X, “At the same time, of course, I think about those people who are not yet free. I am very much looking forward to the moment when we can all hug each other, when we can all see one another, when we will all be free.”

Kolesnikova became a symbol of resistance when Belarusian authorities tried to deport her to Ukraine in September 2020. She broke away from security forces at the border, tore up her passport and walked back into Belarus.

