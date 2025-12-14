Two students have been killed and nine other people are injured after a shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island.
According to BBC, some of the injured are in a critical condition in hospital, while Providence Mayor Brett Smiley warned that the number of casualties could rise.
The suspect remains at large, police say the attacker was a male dressed all in black who fled on foot.
One person who was arrested before police determined they had no involvement in the shooting and released them.
A shelter in place warning is still in effect for the greater Brown University area.
Brett Smiley has told CNN that the doors to the Barus & Holley building were unlocked today because of the ongoing exams.
That meant "anyone could have entered the building", he said.
The CCTV footage of the suspect has been released. In the video, the suspect is seen heading north away from the Barus and Holley building in Providence, where the shooting happened - up Hope Street, before turning east onto Waterman Street.
He is dressed all in black and his face is not visible. A weapon is not visible.