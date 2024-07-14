Entertainment

Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan serve Nawabi looks from Anant-Radhika's 'Ashirwad' ceremony

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan truly exemplify elegance at the Saturday night event

  July 14, 2024
The lavish Shubh Ashirwad ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant saw many glamorous attendees but it was the Pataudi siblings, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan who stole the spotlight. 

On Instagram this Saturday, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star dropped a couple of pictures from the ceremony that featured the siblings all dolled up for the evening. 


Sara looked nothing short of a vision in an ivory peshwas adorned with marori work all over. 

She accessorized her look with a cute poltli bag, gold earrings and a massive gold choker set enhancing her traditional attire with glamour. 

Her makeup was subtle yet radiant with soft shades that matched her dress. 

Adding to the overall ethereal charm of her dress, the Ae Watan Mere Watan actress styled her hair in lose waves. 

On the other hand, Ibrahim, who is rumored to be dating Shweta Tiwar's daughter Palak Tiwari, made a striking appearance in an ivory achkan. 

The outfit paired with his well-done beard and messy hair gave him a sophisticated look. 

Together Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan proved they are Saif Ali Khan's children by exuding royalty and embodying grace just like their father. 

