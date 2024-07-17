Natalie Portman reveals Rihanna’s surprising role in her divorce recovery

Natalie Portman has a surprising detail to reveal!
During her appearance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, July 15, the May December actress recalled how meeting Rihanna at Paris Fashion Week in January helped her cope with the divorce.
The actress opened up about how Rihanna called her “one of the hottest bit**es in Hollywood.”
"I think every woman going through a divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she's a bad bitch,” said Portman to the host.
She further noted that it was exactly what she “needed” and described it as a “formative moment” of her life.
Earlier this year at Dior Haute Couture show, a video captured Portman meeting the Born Again singer where she told that she loves her to which Rihanna replied, “I am a fuc**ng fan.”
“I’m gonna faint. I’m gonna black out,” insisted the Annihilation actress as the two continued showering each other with praises.
Taking to her Instagram account, Portman shared a picture where she can be seen hugging the legendary singer Rihanna.
“Still not over this.. @badgalriri,” she wrote in the caption.
Natalie Portman filed for a divorce from her husband Benjamin Millepied, whom she had been married for 11 years, in last July, which was finalized in February 2024.
The ex-couple shares a son, Aleph, and daughter, Amalia.