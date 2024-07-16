Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan spills beans about filming 'Goonies'

Ke Huy Quan has opened up about the filming of hit film, Goonies.
The Everything Everywhere All at Once recalled the shooting days with Harrison Ford in 1984’s movie when he was 12 years old.
During his appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Ke explained, “It was a very different experience going from ‘Indy’ to ‘The Goonies’. I got all the attention, all the love (because I was the only kid on the set of ‘Indy’.)”
The Oscar winner explained, “All of a sudden, I walk on ‘The Goonies’ set (and) I was with six other kids. And they all knew what they were doing, even though it was their first movie. Like, Sean Astin grew up in a movie family. Josh (Brolin) grew up in a movie family. Jeff Cohen was so awesome and cute, and he was a ham.”
He played a character named Data in the film.
In the same discussion, Ke praised co-star Corey Feldman. He exclaimed that Corey knew how to look the best in front of the camera, how to say the lines and how to hit the marks.