Entertainment

Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan spills beans about filming 'Goonies'

Ke Huy Quan starred as Data in the 1985 adventurous film

  • by Web Desk
  • July 16, 2024
Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan spills beans about filming Goonies
Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan spills beans about filming 'Goonies'

Ke Huy Quan has opened up about the filming of hit film, Goonies.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once recalled the shooting days with Harrison Ford in 1984’s movie when he was 12 years old.

During his appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Ke explained, “It was a very different experience going from ‘Indy’ to ‘The Goonies’. I got all the attention, all the love (because I was the only kid on the set of ‘Indy’.)”

The Oscar winner explained, “All of a sudden, I walk on ‘The Goonies’ set (and) I was with six other kids. And they all knew what they were doing, even though it was their first movie. Like, Sean Astin grew up in a movie family. Josh (Brolin) grew up in a movie family. Jeff Cohen was so awesome and cute, and he was a ham.”

He played a character named Data in the film.

In the same discussion, Ke praised co-star Corey Feldman. He exclaimed that Corey knew how to look the best in front of the camera, how to say the lines and how to hit the marks.

'Stree 2': Shraddha Kapoor teases horror with new posters ahead of trailer release

'Stree 2': Shraddha Kapoor teases horror with new posters ahead of trailer release

Former All Black Rugby Union player Norm Hewitt dies at 55

Former All Black Rugby Union player Norm Hewitt dies at 55
Timothée Chalamet eyes lead role in Josh Safdie’s upcoming film 'Marty Supreme'

Timothée Chalamet eyes lead role in Josh Safdie’s upcoming film 'Marty Supreme'
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment

King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment

Entertainment News

King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
'Stree 2': Shraddha Kapoor teases horror with new posters ahead of trailer release
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Will Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli be part of Anant Ambani's post-wedding parties?
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Vicky Kaushal drops most romantic wala wish for wife Katrina Kaif on her 41st birthday
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Kim Kardashian's exquisite diamond, pearls become the focus at Ambani wedding
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Taylor Swift calls shows 'a dream come true' with 'favorite crowds'
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Richard Simmons’ last interview before his tragic death
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Shannen Doherty filed divorce from ex Kurt Iswarienko a day before death?
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Johnny Depp finds love again after Amber Heard divorce
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Fawad Khan says he is yearning to watch Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Katrina Kaif treats fans to never-before-seen pics from sets of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Richard Simmons' cause of death under investigation
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Matt Damon, wife evacuated from beach after BOMB THREAT