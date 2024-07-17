Billy Ray Cyrus halts Firerose's use of his credit cards amid divorce

Billy Ray Cyrus’ surprising motion to block Firerose’s access to his credit cards has been granted.
The court order that was granted by a Tennessee judge stated that there’s “no legitimate reason for [Firerose] to have access to and to make any additional charges” on the country singer’s card.
The documents received by People also mentioned that Billy, 62, and his estranged wife Firerose, 37, must “exchange income and expense statements as well as asset and liability statements” by July 11.
The pair must engage in “good faith meditation” no later than August 31.
According to Billy, his estranged wife has spent $96,000 of his money after he filed for divorce on May 23.
In response, Firerose filed a document mentioning that the alligations made against her were “untrue” and there was in fact “no emergency.”
“Throughout the divorce proceedings, the parties are to live as per the status quo during the marriage,” the filing said. “Wife was simply living as she has since October 10, 2023, and Husband has no right to cut her off.”