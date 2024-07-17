Entertainment

Billy Ray Cyrus halts Firerose's use of his credit cards amid divorce

Billy Ray Cyrus granted motion against estranged wife Firerose

  • by Web Desk
  • July 17, 2024
Billy Ray Cyrus halts Fireroses use of his credit cards amid divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus halts Firerose's use of his credit cards amid divorce

Billy Ray Cyrus’ surprising motion to block Firerose’s access to his credit cards has been granted.

The court order that was granted by a Tennessee judge stated that there’s “no legitimate reason for [Firerose] to have access to and to make any additional charges” on the country singer’s card.

The documents received by People also mentioned that Billy, 62, and his estranged wife Firerose, 37, must “exchange income and expense statements as well as asset and liability statements” by July 11.

The pair must engage in “good faith meditation” no later than August 31.

According to Billy, his estranged wife has spent $96,000 of his money after he filed for divorce on May 23.

In response, Firerose filed a document mentioning that the alligations made against her were “untrue” and there was in fact “no emergency.”

“Throughout the divorce proceedings, the parties are to live as per the status quo during the marriage,” the filing said. “Wife was simply living as she has since October 10, 2023, and Husband has no right to cut her off.”

Madonna teases biopic project back on track: Details

Madonna teases biopic project back on track: Details
Patrick Mahomes ‘Done’ with having kids after third baby?

Patrick Mahomes ‘Done’ with having kids after third baby?
Vicky Kaushal sheds light on dealing negativity, disagreements with wife Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal sheds light on dealing negativity, disagreements with wife Katrina Kaif

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral

Entertainment News

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
Madonna teases biopic project back on track: Details
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
Patrick Mahomes ‘Done’ with having kids after third baby?
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
Vicky Kaushal sheds light on dealing negativity, disagreements with wife Katrina Kaif
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
Richard Simmons’ family receives ‘outpouring love’ by fans after his death
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
Natalie Portman reveals Rihanna’s surprising role in her divorce recovery
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
Eminem announces exclusive London pop-up to bid ‘Slim Shady’ farewell
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
Khloe Kardashian ‘thanks India’ for cultural generosity
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
Kriti Sanon starrer 'Meena Kumari's' shooting pushed to 2025 for THIS reason
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
Akshay Kumar, wife Twinkle Khanna arrive together at Anant-Radhika wedding reception
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
'Stree 2': Shraddha Kapoor teases horror with new posters ahead of trailer release
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan spills beans about filming 'Goonies'