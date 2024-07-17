Hollywood

Halle Berry quits Ryan Murphy’s legal drama ‘All’s Fair’

Halle Berry revealed major reason behind quitting Ryan Murphy’s ‘All’s Fair’

  • by Web Desk
  • July 17, 2024
Halle Berry revealed major reason behind quitting Ryan Murphy’s ‘All’s Fair’
Halle Berry revealed major reason behind quitting Ryan Murphy’s ‘All’s Fair’

Halle Berry has departed Ryan Murphy’s All’s Fair.

Shortly after confirming her role in Murphy’s forthcoming legal series All’s Fair, alongside Glenn Close and Kim Kardashian, the Union revealed that she will not be proceeding with the project, reported Variety.

Berry, who was set to serve as an executive producer, cited “scheduling conflict” as a reason for stepping down from the series.

The series will revolve around the story of an all-female law firm based in Los Angeles.

While Kim is reported to play top and most expensive lawyers, Berry’s role in the series remained disclosed. The legal drama will mark Murphy’s first series for Hulu

Last appeared in spy action comedy thriller The Union, Halle Berry will be seen in upcoming action thriller Never Let Go alongside Mark Wahlberg. The film is slated to hit the cinemas on September 27, 2024.

As for the TV series, the actress last played an astronaut in science fiction drama Extant, after which she shifted her entire focus in movies.

Besides Never Let Go, the Moonfall actress has two other projects lined up which include Maude v Maude and The Process.

NASA’s Cassini spacecraft reveals new insights into Titan's ‘mysterious’ seas

NASA’s Cassini spacecraft reveals new insights into Titan's ‘mysterious’ seas
Halle Berry quits Ryan Murphy’s legal drama ‘All’s Fair’

Halle Berry quits Ryan Murphy’s legal drama ‘All’s Fair’
Natalie Portman reveals Rihanna’s surprising role in her divorce recovery

Natalie Portman reveals Rihanna’s surprising role in her divorce recovery
Emma Roberts is officially engaged to beau Cody John

Emma Roberts is officially engaged to beau Cody John

Hollywood News

Emma Roberts is officially engaged to beau Cody John
Machine Gun Kelly gets vampire teeth studded with diamonds
Emma Roberts is officially engaged to beau Cody John
Kim Kardashian brings back ‘fashion feud’ with Kourtney Kardashian
Emma Roberts is officially engaged to beau Cody John
Ryan Reynolds says Brazil is ‘not just a place’
Emma Roberts is officially engaged to beau Cody John
Ralph Fiennes’ first look as bishop in pope thriller ‘Conclave’ out
Emma Roberts is officially engaged to beau Cody John
Zara McDermott reacts to ‘abusive’ dance partner Graziano Di Prima’s sacking
Emma Roberts is officially engaged to beau Cody John
Ryan Reynolds reveals he watched R-Rated 'Deadpool & Wolverine' with daughter James
Emma Roberts is officially engaged to beau Cody John
Timothée Chalamet eyes lead role in Josh Safdie’s upcoming film 'Marty Supreme'
Emma Roberts is officially engaged to beau Cody John
Tom Cruise's ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ changes cast amid film delay
Emma Roberts is officially engaged to beau Cody John
‘Stranger Things' season 5 first look reveals mind-blowing plot twists
Emma Roberts is officially engaged to beau Cody John
Julia Roberts IGNORES pal Tom Cruise in husband Daniel Moder’s presence
Emma Roberts is officially engaged to beau Cody John
Leonardo DiCaprio ‘besotted’ with beau Vittoria Ceretti after her racy shoot
Emma Roberts is officially engaged to beau Cody John
Shannen Doherty divorced Kurt Iswarienko just hours before death