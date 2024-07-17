Halle Berry quits Ryan Murphy’s legal drama ‘All’s Fair’

Halle Berry has departed Ryan Murphy’s All’s Fair.
Shortly after confirming her role in Murphy’s forthcoming legal series All’s Fair, alongside Glenn Close and Kim Kardashian, the Union revealed that she will not be proceeding with the project, reported Variety.
Berry, who was set to serve as an executive producer, cited “scheduling conflict” as a reason for stepping down from the series.
The series will revolve around the story of an all-female law firm based in Los Angeles.
While Kim is reported to play top and most expensive lawyers, Berry’s role in the series remained disclosed. The legal drama will mark Murphy’s first series for Hulu
Last appeared in spy action comedy thriller The Union, Halle Berry will be seen in upcoming action thriller Never Let Go alongside Mark Wahlberg. The film is slated to hit the cinemas on September 27, 2024.
As for the TV series, the actress last played an astronaut in science fiction drama Extant, after which she shifted her entire focus in movies.
Besides Never Let Go, the Moonfall actress has two other projects lined up which include Maude v Maude and The Process.