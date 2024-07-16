Entertainment

Kriti Sanon starrer 'Meena Kumari's' shooting pushed to 2025 for THIS reason

  July 16, 2024
The shooting of Meena Kumari biopic, helmed by Manish Malhotra and starring Kriti Sanon, has reportedly been delayed. 

A news broke out in 2023 that a celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra will wear the director's cap for Meena Kumari. 

According to a recent report the filming that was supposed to resume in October this year has been shifted to 2025. 

Mid-Day reports, “The material will be vetted by multiple script doctors before it goes into filming.” 

" The delay might prove beneficial for the period drama as it gives the team more time for pre-production," an insider added. 

The source further elaborated, “It will most likely roll in the first half of 2025." 

For the unversed, this ain't the first time the movie saw a delay.

The biopic will revolve around the life of the legendary persona Meena Kumari. 

On the work front, Kriti Sanon had a great year at the movies with her romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya amazed the audience. 

Next Kriti Sanon will share screen space with Kajol in the mystery thriller Do Patti, which will mark her maiden production under the banner of Blue Butterfly films. 

Khloe Kardashian ‘thanks India’ for cultural generosity
Akshay Kumar, wife Twinkle Khanna arrive together at Anant-Radhika wedding reception
'Stree 2': Shraddha Kapoor teases horror with new posters ahead of trailer release
Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan spills beans about filming 'Goonies'
Will Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli be part of Anant Ambani's post-wedding parties?
Vicky Kaushal drops most romantic wala wish for wife Katrina Kaif on her 41st birthday
Kim Kardashian's exquisite diamond, pearls become the focus at Ambani wedding
Taylor Swift calls shows 'a dream come true' with 'favorite crowds'
Richard Simmons’ last interview before his tragic death
Shannen Doherty filed divorce from ex Kurt Iswarienko a day before death?
Johnny Depp finds love again after Amber Heard divorce
Fawad Khan says he is yearning to watch Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'