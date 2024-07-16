Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian ‘thanks India’ for cultural generosity

Khloe Kardashian wore Manish Malhotra’s ensemble for the Ambanis wedding

  • by Web Desk
  • July 16, 2024
Khloe Kardashian wore Manish Malhotra’s ensemble for the Ambanis wedding
Khloe Kardashian wore Manish Malhotra’s ensemble for the Ambanis wedding

Khloe Kardashian is fully immersed in Indian culture!

Turning to her official Instagram account on Tuesday, July 16, the Kardashians star dropped her gorgeous look wearing a highly intricate ensemble by famous Indian designer Manish Malhotra.

Khloe extended thanks and gratitude towards the host country, India, for its generosity in sharing the culture.

Describing the moments spent there as “magical memories,” she captioned the post, “Thank you India! This was a dream come True! Kim and I are so thankful for your kindness in sharing your culture with us for a few days. Magical memories.”


Tagging designer Manish Malhotra in the caption, the media personality penned, “@manishmalhotra05 @manishmalhotraworld the stunning outfits you created for us are so intricate, detailed and breathtaking! Thank you.”

The American reality TV personality rocked a traditional three-piece lehenga that featured strands of pearls elegantly draped over her shoulders. Tying her hair in a sleek ponytail, Khloe accessorized her look with Lorraine Schwatrz's pink and white diamond jewellery.

“@lorraineschwartz you really know how to drip a girl in diamonds! We felt like princesses. You are the best,” the Kocktails with Khloe host wrote for the jewellery designer.

Khloe Kardashian, along with her sister, Kim Kardashian, touched down in India on Friday, July 12, to grace the extravagant wedding of Asia’s wealthiest businessman, Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani, to Radhika Merchant.

The star-studded wedding, spanning seven-months, wrapped up on Sunday, July 14, with the grand Mangal Utsav, marking it as the longest wedding in India’s history. The celebration reportedly cost approx. $900 million, making it truly an unparalleled affa

Kriti Sanon starrer 'Meena Kumari's' shooting pushed to 2025 for THIS reason
Akshay Kumar, wife Twinkle Khanna arrive together at Anant-Radhika wedding reception
'Stree 2': Shraddha Kapoor teases horror with new posters ahead of trailer release
Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan spills beans about filming 'Goonies'
Will Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli be part of Anant Ambani's post-wedding parties?
Vicky Kaushal drops most romantic wala wish for wife Katrina Kaif on her 41st birthday
Kim Kardashian's exquisite diamond, pearls become the focus at Ambani wedding
Taylor Swift calls shows 'a dream come true' with 'favorite crowds'
Richard Simmons’ last interview before his tragic death
Shannen Doherty filed divorce from ex Kurt Iswarienko a day before death?
Johnny Depp finds love again after Amber Heard divorce
Fawad Khan says he is yearning to watch Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'