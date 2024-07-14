Richard Simmons' brother pays touching tribute to late fitness guru

Richard Simmons' brother Lenny Simmons has paid tribute to the iconic fitness guru after his tragic death at the age of 76.
During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Lenny discussed Richard, who died on Saturday, July 13, and disclosed his late brother's legacy.
He said, "I don't want people to be sad about my brother. I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people's lives. He truly cared about people. He called, wrote and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help."
"So don’t be sad. Celebrate his life," Lenny continued.
"He was very excited about all of his upcoming ventures he was working on," Lenny told the outlet, adding, "We are shocked. We are in shock. Please respect the family at this difficult time."
To note, Richard's longtime publicist, Tom Estey, announced his death on Saturday, July 13 and the news of Richard's death came as a shock to his friends and family as TMZ first reported the news and sited law enforcement reports, stated that no foul play was suspected.