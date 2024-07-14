Sports

Euro 2024 final showdown: Spain vs. England, time, venue, and stats

Spain will fight for the fourth UEFA Euro title against England on Sunday

  • by Web Desk
  • July 14, 2024


The UEFA European Championship final clash between Spain and England is all set to kick off on Sunday, July 4, in Germany.

According to UEFA, the final showdown between the two best teams of the tournament will begin at 9 p.m. local time (21:00 CET) at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Interesting Stats

Spain, which has previously won the European Championship titles in 1964, 2008, and 2012, is eyeing a fourth Euros title. England will place its bets on winning its first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup triumph.

Moreover, the English and Spanish teams are meeting after six years. Last time they met in the senior men’s international, the Nations League double-header in 2018, Spain won 2-1.

England team manager Gareth Southgate noted, “Players don't need motivating for matches like this; we've got to make sure we're on the right side of the fine margins that decide these games. We know what it would mean to everyone at home and to us as a squad. We'd love to give everyone a special night tomorrow.”

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente asserted, “I'm happy. I don't have time to accumulate negative things in my life; only the good things. To be in a European final is one of the biggest achievements you can have in football. We are very calm and eager to play tomorrow.”

He further added, “It's a final, so it'll be a very equal game, very competitive. People need to understand that these games are always down to the smallest details. The team that makes fewer mistakes will win the game. The team is approaching this game in its best moment."

Kate Middleton reveals Prince George’s beloved ‘royal’ band

Kate Middleton reveals Prince George’s beloved ‘royal’ band
Anant Ambani, Radikha Merchant's fairytale wedding entry goes viral

Anant Ambani, Radikha Merchant's fairytale wedding entry goes viral

Anant Ambani presents branded watches to select guests worth BUMPER price

Anant Ambani presents branded watches to select guests worth BUMPER price

Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's

Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's

Sports News

Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Lionel Messi shares a heartfelt post ahead of Copa America finals
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
PCB denies Naseem Shah NOC for The Hundred 2024
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Rohit Sharma stuns fans with 'stylish' look at Wimbledon
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Sachin Tendulkar pays heartfelt tribute to James Anderson on his retirement
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Gautam Gambhir shares ‘selection strategy’ after head coach appointment
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Ben Stokes achieves 'historic milestone' in Test cricket against West Indies
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
James Anderson tears up as he concludes career after England's win
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Virat Kohli wins over Shahid Afridi’s heart: ‘My favourite player’
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Patrick Mahomes takes home best male athlete award at 2024 ESPYS
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Jasmine Paolini qualifies for second consecutive Grand Slam
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Shaheen Afridi, wife Ansha set to welcome first child
Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's
Kyle Walker’s tribute to wife Annie Kilner and children makes crowd go ‘awww’