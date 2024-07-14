Euro 2024 final showdown: Spain vs. England, time, venue, and stats

The UEFA European Championship final clash between Spain and England is all set to kick off on Sunday, July 4, in Germany.
According to UEFA, the final showdown between the two best teams of the tournament will begin at 9 p.m. local time (21:00 CET) at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.
Interesting Stats
Spain, which has previously won the European Championship titles in 1964, 2008, and 2012, is eyeing a fourth Euros title. England will place its bets on winning its first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup triumph.
Moreover, the English and Spanish teams are meeting after six years. Last time they met in the senior men’s international, the Nations League double-header in 2018, Spain won 2-1.
England team manager Gareth Southgate noted, “Players don't need motivating for matches like this; we've got to make sure we're on the right side of the fine margins that decide these games. We know what it would mean to everyone at home and to us as a squad. We'd love to give everyone a special night tomorrow.”
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente asserted, “I'm happy. I don't have time to accumulate negative things in my life; only the good things. To be in a European final is one of the biggest achievements you can have in football. We are very calm and eager to play tomorrow.”
He further added, “It's a final, so it'll be a very equal game, very competitive. People need to understand that these games are always down to the smallest details. The team that makes fewer mistakes will win the game. The team is approaching this game in its best moment."