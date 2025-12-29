FIFA President Gianni Infantino reveals host of Best Awards 2026

Sports
  By Bushra Saleem
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has revealed the host of the upcoming Best Awards at the World Sports Summit.

According to Sports Star, Infantino on Monday, December 29, said that Dubai would host the global governing body’s Best Awards ceremony next year.

The FIFA Best Awards honour the top men’s and women’s players, as well as coaches and teams, as voted for by ⁠fans, media representatives, captains and national team coaches.

Infantino said at the World Sports Summit in the city, “I can announce here ⁠a new partnership we have closed together to honour the best players, coaches and teams, here in Dubai. We have enjoyed the sport, and now we will enjoy even more the unity the sport brings to the entire world.”

In the 2025 edition in ⁠Doha, French forward Ousmane Dembele was named as men’s player of the ⁠year and Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati won the women’s award.

The annual FIFA Best Awards celebrate excellence across multiple categories in world football, recognizing outstanding male and female athletes, along with top-performing managers and squads from around the globe.

Winners are determined through a comprehensive voting process that includes input from supporters, journalists, team captains, and national team managers who evaluate performances throughout the year.

