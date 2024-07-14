Chrissy Teigen compares John Legend's baby photo to Son Wren's

Chrissy Teigen has pointed out a stunning resemblance between her youngest child, Wren, and her husband, John Legend - and the internet can't get enough of it!
Teigen took to Instagram on Friday to share a side-by-side photo showcasing a striking resemblance between the two, with Wren's bright smile and curious expression mirroring Legend's adorable baby face.
Teigen couldn't help but ask, "I mean this is the same baby no!?!?" in the caption, tagging Legend.
The All Of Me singer humorously replied in the comments, "I think it's safe to say I am the father."
Fans and followers quickly agreed with Teigen, with many commenting on the uncanny resemblance between the two.
One fan wrote, “Wow those are some strong genes!”
While another penned, “They all have being beautiful & happy in common that is for sure! Good genes & good.job, parents!!”
“Twinning! Just squeeze John’s cheeks,” the third gushed.
The fourth commented, “Clones! Thats amazing!!”
Earlier this week, Teigen also shared fond memories of her family getaway in Mexico with Legend and their four children.
To note, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend tied knot on September 14, 2013 in Lake Como, Italy.