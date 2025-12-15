Kristen Stewart gets real about her marriage after calling Hollywood 'hell' 

Kristen Stewart has shared rare insight into her 8 months of marriage to wife Dylan Meyer, following her brutal confession about the entertainment industry.
The Twilight alum, who tied the knot with her longtime girlfriend on April 20, has revealed the huge lesson she learned from her high-profile marriage.
In a conversation with Esquire, Stewart said her wedding to Meyer has taught her that there is "power in numbers."
"It’s so nice to have a family. It’s so nice not to be an unmoored individual. Dylan came into my life, and I was immediately like, 'It’s so important to handpick and curate the people that surround you," the 35-year-old American actress and director noted.
While promoting her latest directorial romance-drama, The Chronology of Water, the Snow White and the Huntsman actress noted that the right person "reminds you that your life is in your hands."
Kristen Stewart made these remarks after she slammed Hollywood, calling it a "capitalist hell" that creates barriers for hard-working artists.
During an interview with The New York Times, the critically acclaimed actress highlighted the rising issue of Hollywood, revealing the entertainment industry has now become "racist."