Sir Cliff Richard reveals shocking battle with grave illness

Sir Cliff Richard has shared a bombshell personal update about himself.
During his appearance on Good Morning Britain, the 85-year-old British singer and actor shocked fans by revealing that he underwent treatment for prostate cancer.
The We Don’t Talk Anymore singer shared that he was diagnosed with the grave disease during an insurance health check before kicking off his Australia and New Zealand tour last year.
Noting that currently his prostate cancer has “gone,” the singer expressed relief over the fact that his illness was caught early, helping in a successful treatment.
“The good fortune was that it was not very old, and the other thing is that it has not metastasised. Nothing had moved into bones or anything like that,” said Richard.
He continued, "I don’t know whether it’s going to come back. We can’t tell those sort of things but we need to, absolutely, I’m convinced, get there, get tested, get checked."
Giving a nod to King Charles’s recent message in which the monarch emphasized on the significance of regular screening, the Ocean Deep hitmaker expressed desire to join forces with His Majesty to raise awareness.
"I’ve been involved with many charities over the years and if the King is happy to front it for us, I’m sure loads of people, I certainly would join him… If the King is listening, I think most of us would say ‘yeah – we’re available,’” he said.
Notably, King Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024. Since then, he is undergoing a treatment and recently revealed that his condition is getting better, reducing his treatment plan for the next year.