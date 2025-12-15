Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

Sir Cliff Richard reveals shocking battle with grave illness

The ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ singer opens up about his diagnosis and treatment of major disease

  • By Sidra Khan
Sir Cliff Richard reveals shocking battle with grave illness
Sir Cliff Richard reveals shocking battle with grave illness

Sir Cliff Richard has shared a bombshell personal update about himself.

During his appearance on Good Morning Britain, the 85-year-old British singer and actor shocked fans by revealing that he underwent treatment for prostate cancer.

The We Don’t Talk Anymore singer shared that he was diagnosed with the grave disease during an insurance health check before kicking off his Australia and New Zealand tour last year.

Noting that currently his prostate cancer has “gone,” the singer expressed relief over the fact that his illness was caught early, helping in a successful treatment.

“The good fortune was that it was not very old, and the other thing is that it has not metastasised. Nothing had moved into bones or anything like that,” said Richard.

He continued, "I don’t know whether it’s going to come back. We can’t tell those sort of things but we need to, absolutely, I’m convinced, get there, get tested, get checked."

Giving a nod to King Charles’s recent message in which the monarch emphasized on the significance of regular screening, the Ocean Deep hitmaker expressed desire to join forces with His Majesty to raise awareness.

"I’ve been involved with many charities over the years and if the King is happy to front it for us, I’m sure loads of people, I certainly would join him… If the King is listening, I think most of us would say ‘yeah – we’re available,’” he said.

Notably, King Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024. Since then, he is undergoing a treatment and recently revealed that his condition is getting better, reducing his treatment plan for the next year.

Rob Reiner death: Paul Walter, Joe Russo and more pay tribute

Rob Reiner death: Paul Walter, Joe Russo and more pay tribute

Ben Affleck caught in awkward triangle with ex-wives Jennifer Lopez, Garner

Ben Affleck caught in awkward triangle with ex-wives Jennifer Lopez, Garner
Rob Reiner’s family breaks silence after son named suspect in his murder

Rob Reiner’s family breaks silence after son named suspect in his murder
Taylor Swift faces major disappointment from Travis Kelce after 36th birthday

Taylor Swift faces major disappointment from Travis Kelce after 36th birthday
Kourtney Kardashian reunites with ex Scott Disick to celebrate kids birthday

Kourtney Kardashian reunites with ex Scott Disick to celebrate kids birthday
Rob Reiner and his wife found dead in gruesome condition at LA home

Rob Reiner and his wife found dead in gruesome condition at LA home
Nick Jonas announces exciting project with his 'everything' Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas announces exciting project with his 'everything' Priyanka Chopra
Zara McDermott shares snap with Louis Tomlinson after her ex confirms new romance

Zara McDermott shares snap with Louis Tomlinson after her ex confirms new romance
Zayn Malik hits major career milestone after alleged clash with ex-bandmate

Zayn Malik hits major career milestone after alleged clash with ex-bandmate

Tom Brady, Jelly Roll honour John Cena on his retirement from WWE

Tom Brady, Jelly Roll honour John Cena on his retirement from WWE
Kris Jenner marks her beloved grandsons' birthday with heartfelt tribute

Kris Jenner marks her beloved grandsons' birthday with heartfelt tribute
Kylie Jenner shares 'personal' update after Timothée Chalamet's confession

Kylie Jenner shares 'personal' update after Timothée Chalamet's confession

Popular News

Priyanka Chopra cozies up to Nick Jonas after exciting India trip

Priyanka Chopra cozies up to Nick Jonas after exciting India trip
Armeena Khan shares painful health update from wheelchair: ‘Fighting battles’

Armeena Khan shares painful health update from wheelchair: ‘Fighting battles’
'Dhurandhar' casting director addresses Ranveer-Sara age gap controversy

'Dhurandhar' casting director addresses Ranveer-Sara age gap controversy