PM Narendra Modi's social media influence hits a new peak

  Web Desk
  July 14, 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached 100 million followers on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

This milestone makes him the second most-followed politician in the world, behind former US President Barack Obama, and the most-followed current global leader.

In India, Modi's follower count is significantly higher than that of his political rivals. Together, Rahul Gandhi (26.4 million), Arvind Kejriwal (27.5 million), Akhilesh Yadav (19.9 million), Mamata Banerjee (7.4 million), Lalu Yadav (6.3 million), Tejashwi Yadav (5.2 million), and Sharad Pawar (2.9 million) have fewer followers than Modi.

Meanwhile, Globally, Modi's followers exceed those of sports stars like Virat Kohli (64.1 million), Neymar Jr (63.6 million), and LeBron James (52.9 million), as well as celebrities such as Taylor Swift (95.3 million), Lady Gaga (83.1 million), and Kim Kardashian (75.2 million).

In the past three years, Modi's account has grown by about 30 million followers.

He also has nearly 25 million subscribers on YouTube and over 91 million followers on Instagram.

Since joining X in 2009, Modi has been very active, engaging with party workers, supporters, cabinet colleagues, and the general public.

In response to this milestone, Modi stated, "A hundred million on X! Happy to be on this vibrant medium and cherish the discussion, debate, insights, people's blessings, constructive criticism, and more. Looking forward to an equally engaging time in the future as well."

Other top political figures on X include former US President Donald Trump with 87.4 million followers, incumbent US President Joe Biden with 38.1 million followers, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with 21.5 million followers.

