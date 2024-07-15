Shannen Doherty’s 'desperate' last wish before her death

Shannen Doherty had revealed her “desperate” wish to have children numerous times before death.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 passed away at the age of 53 on Saturday, July 13.
She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.
The Let's Be Clear podcast host Shannen invited her oncologist Dr. Lawrence Piro in the January episode. Her doctor shared that the late star has been “desperately" trying to have a baby with her ex before she had a cancer relapse in 2019.
She explained, “Not only did I want a child for myself, but I wanted it for my husband. I wanted it for our marriage. I wanted him to have that part of himself fulfilled as well.”
In 2011, Shannen and her husband at the time, Kurt Iswarienko, exchanged the wedding vows when they were "later in years."
"So when it was time to have that decision, we needed IVF, and I did a bunch of rounds of it," the host explained.
For the unversed, Shannen was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 but in 2017 the Charmed star noted that she was in remission. However, her cancer returned in 2019.