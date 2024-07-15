Sports

Lautaro Martínez hugs injured Lionel Messi after winning goal

Lionel Messi burst into tears as an ankle injury forced him out of the Copa America final

  • by Web Desk
  • July 15, 2024


Argentina has won its second consecutive Copa America title after beating Colombia in the finals on Monday, July 15.

Argentina’s Lautaro Martínez scored the only goal of the final in extra time, in the 112th minute, as the match remained unscored at the end of the total time.

One of the most iconic moments of the match was when Martínez rushed to the captain and hugged Lionel Messi on the bench after scoring the winning goal.

Golden Boot Winner of Copa America 2024

Martínez, after his clinical performance in the championship, finished as the top scorer of the tournament, winning the Golden Boot for scoring the most, (5) goals in the Copa America 2024.

Lionel Messi in Tears After Injury in the Copa America Finals

Eight-times The Ballon d'Or award winner burst into tears after he was forced to leave the field in the 64th minute of the match due to an ankle injury.


The 37-year-old, who was most probably playing his last international tournament, walked over the bench with one shoe, quickly losing his emotions, sobbing uncontrollably on the bench as he covered his face with his hands.

Seeing this, the Miami crowd broke into ‘Messi, Messi’ chants to encourage their favourite soccer player.

