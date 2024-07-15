Entertainment

Sajal Aly's new social media update melts hearts

Sajal Aly is currently starring in 'Zard Patton Ka Bunn'

  • by Web Desk
  • July 15, 2024
Sajal Alys new social media update melts hearts
Sajal Aly's new social media update melts hearts 

Sajal Aly's breathtaking photo-op is what grabbed eyeballs! 

Turning to her Instagram page on Sunday, the Yakeen Ka Safar star posted a couple of pictures from her photoshoot. 

In the first picture a halo surrounded the superstar's head while she posed elegantly in a silk sleeveless dress which had shades of silver and peach in perfect unison with beige background. 


The second photo featured Aly in a close-up shot as her silky brown hair cascaded down her shoulders. 

She opted to go simple for the day and wore no accessories to make herself look good. 

Her fans were happy to see  the Gul-e-Rana actor make an Instagram comeback with a bang and showered praise on her in the comments section. 

" You are always my favourite," wrote one star. 

" Finally you posted after a long time," the other effused. 

The third added, " The most prettiest actress in showbiz." 

"Love you meri Sajal," the fourth poured love. 

On the work front, Sajal Aly is raising eyebrows with her indelible performance in Zard Patton Ka Bunn alongside Hamza Sohail. 

She also has Main Manto Nahi Hoon lined up with Humayun Saeed as the male lead.  

‘House of the Dragon’ Star Tom Glynn-Carney spills beans about Aegon

‘House of the Dragon’ Star Tom Glynn-Carney spills beans about Aegon
Hailey Bieber effortlessly flaunts pregnancy as due date nears

Hailey Bieber effortlessly flaunts pregnancy as due date nears
King Charles, Queen Camilla ready for royal visit to Australia and Samoa

King Charles, Queen Camilla ready for royal visit to Australia and Samoa
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest

Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest

Entertainment News

Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
‘House of the Dragon’ Star Tom Glynn-Carney spills beans about Aegon
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Hailey Bieber effortlessly flaunts pregnancy as due date nears
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Priyanka Chopra embraces daughter Malti in heartwarming reunion post
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Taylor Swift hit by piano mishap amid Eras Tour’s Milan show
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Olivia Munn pays tribute to fellow cancer fighter Shannen Doherty following her death
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Bob Odenkirk breaks silence on losing 'The Office' role to Steve Carell
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Jacqueline Fernandez steals the spotlight at Anant- Radhika's 'Shubh Ashirwad' night
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
‘Charmed’ star Rose McGowan lead tribute after Shannen Doherty's death
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Wiz Khalifa faces legal trouble in Romania over drug charges
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Shannen Doherty’s 'desperate' last wish before her death
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
'Beverly Hills, 90210' star Shannen Doherty breathes her last at 53