Sajal Aly's new social media update melts hearts 

Sajal Aly's breathtaking photo-op is what grabbed eyeballs!
Turning to her Instagram page on Sunday, the Yakeen Ka Safar star posted a couple of pictures from her photoshoot.
In the first picture a halo surrounded the superstar's head while she posed elegantly in a silk sleeveless dress which had shades of silver and peach in perfect unison with beige background.
The second photo featured Aly in a close-up shot as her silky brown hair cascaded down her shoulders.
She opted to go simple for the day and wore no accessories to make herself look good.
Her fans were happy to see the Gul-e-Rana actor make an Instagram comeback with a bang and showered praise on her in the comments section.
" You are always my favourite," wrote one star.
" Finally you posted after a long time," the other effused.
The third added, " The most prettiest actress in showbiz."
"Love you meri Sajal," the fourth poured love.
On the work front, Sajal Aly is raising eyebrows with her indelible performance in Zard Patton Ka Bunn alongside Hamza Sohail.
She also has Main Manto Nahi Hoon lined up with Humayun Saeed as the male lead.