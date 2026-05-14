News
  • By Web Desk
Make us preferred on Google
News

Is 'Dhurandhar 2' already on Netflix with a surprise uncut scene?

Sequel to Dhurandhar, ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ stars Ranveer Singh in the leading role

  • By Web Desk
Is Dhurandhar 2 already on Netflix with a surprise uncut scene?
Is 'Dhurandhar 2' already on Netflix with a surprise uncut scene?

Netflix has surprisingly released Dhurandhar 2 aka Dhurandhar: The Revenge, featuring surprise uncut scenes.

The extended cut, which was removed from the theatrical release, is roughly three minutes additional, according to Bollywood Life.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the big-budget movie, starring Ranveer Singh in the leading role, carries a runtime of 3 hours and 52 minutes on its Netflix version, making it three minutes longer than the theatrical cut.


Sequel to 2025’s Dhurandhar, the spy thriller has begun streaming internationally on Netflix starting today, May 14, however, as for the Indian audience, they will still have to wait a bit longer for the digital release in the country as the film is slated to drop on JioHotstar later.

While there is no official confirmation about what makers have have added in the streaming part, but it will surely be an intense action and dramatic moments.

The sequel follows the high-stakes journey of RAW agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, ascending the underworld hierarchy of Pakistan to dismantle the terror infrastructure behind the 26/11 attacks from within.

Released on March 19, Dhurandhar 2 became a historic box office success, grossing over ₹1,800 crore worldwide.

Moreover, it has become the highest-grossing Hindi movie domestically and the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 5: Netflix makes huge announcement on series future
'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 5: Netflix makes huge announcement on series future
Drake drops first exciting update on 'Iceman' release after diss track leak
Drake drops first exciting update on 'Iceman' release after diss track leak
Stephen Colbert makes surprising confession about Michelle Williams
Stephen Colbert makes surprising confession about Michelle Williams
Rihanna home shooting case: Singer secures upper hand after judge’s major ruling
Rihanna home shooting case: Singer secures upper hand after judge’s major ruling
Pedro Pascal's kiss with Stephen Colbert during live show shocks the internet
Pedro Pascal's kiss with Stephen Colbert during live show shocks the internet
Jennifer Lopez wows in bold look ahead of 'Office Romance' release
Jennifer Lopez wows in bold look ahead of 'Office Romance' release
Cardi B breaks silence on bombshell viral clash with Stefon Diggs
Cardi B breaks silence on bombshell viral clash with Stefon Diggs
Michael Jackson’s daughter wins shocking victory against dad’s estate
Michael Jackson’s daughter wins shocking victory against dad’s estate
Kim Kardashian brand SKIMS faces legal trouble over major allegations
Kim Kardashian brand SKIMS faces legal trouble over major allegations
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs end reconciliation with explosive clash
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs end reconciliation with explosive clash
Drake’s ‘Iceman’: Major artists ‘dissed’ on rapper's new leaked track
Drake’s ‘Iceman’: Major artists ‘dissed’ on rapper's new leaked track
Tayler Holder shares emotional message while cancelling 'When No One’s Around' tour
Tayler Holder shares emotional message while cancelling 'When No One’s Around' tour

Popular News

Acapulco Restaurant Glendale delays closure after overwhelming fan support

Acapulco Restaurant Glendale delays closure after overwhelming fan support
39 minutes ago
Is 'Dhurandhar 2' already on Netflix with a surprise uncut scene?

Is 'Dhurandhar 2' already on Netflix with a surprise uncut scene?
29 minutes ago
Drake drops first exciting update on 'Iceman' release after diss track leak

Drake drops first exciting update on 'Iceman' release after diss track leak
2 hours ago