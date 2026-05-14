Is 'Dhurandhar 2' already on Netflix with a surprise uncut scene?

Netflix has surprisingly released Dhurandhar 2 aka Dhurandhar: The Revenge, featuring surprise uncut scenes.
The extended cut, which was removed from the theatrical release, is roughly three minutes additional, according to Bollywood Life.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the big-budget movie, starring Ranveer Singh in the leading role, carries a runtime of 3 hours and 52 minutes on its Netflix version, making it three minutes longer than the theatrical cut.
Sequel to 2025’s Dhurandhar, the spy thriller has begun streaming internationally on Netflix starting today, May 14, however, as for the Indian audience, they will still have to wait a bit longer for the digital release in the country as the film is slated to drop on JioHotstar later.
While there is no official confirmation about what makers have have added in the streaming part, but it will surely be an intense action and dramatic moments.
The sequel follows the high-stakes journey of RAW agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, ascending the underworld hierarchy of Pakistan to dismantle the terror infrastructure behind the 26/11 attacks from within.
Released on March 19, Dhurandhar 2 became a historic box office success, grossing over ₹1,800 crore worldwide.
Moreover, it has become the highest-grossing Hindi movie domestically and the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.