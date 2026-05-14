'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 5: Netflix makes huge announcement on series future

Netflix has officially confirmed that The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5 will serve as the series' final season.
According to Variety, the final 10-episode season is in production and will be the last outing for lawyer Mickey Haller, played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, at the streamer.
In this regard, series creator and co-showrunner Ted Humphrey and fellow co-showrunner Dailyn Rodriguez released a joint statement, stating, “All good things must come to an end, but thankfully sometimes how they come to an end is up to us.”
According to them, the mission of the legal drama was always not only to tell the story of Mickey Haller and his compatriots, but also to give that story a proper conclusion from the very beginning.
In the end, the statement said, “We are immensely grateful to Netflix and A+E Studios for the opportunity to land this plane the right way.
“But most of all, we are grateful to the fans all around the world for watching and supporting the show.
"We promise you, we are right now building a final season that will provide the satisfying finale Mickey Haller deserves. We can’t wait to share it with you!”
It’s worth mentioning here that the fifth season of The Lincoln Lawyer will be based on the Michael Connelly novel “Resurrection Walk”.
The Season 5 of The Lincoln Lawyer is scheduled to be released on Netflix in early 2027, likely between February and April.