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Taylor Swift’s ‘1989’ & Beyoncé’s ‘Single Ladies’ land Library of Congress honor

‘1989’ by Taylor Swift and ‘Single Ladies’ by Beyoncé among 25 iconic recordings to be preserved in Library of Congress

Taylor Swift’s ‘1989’ & Beyoncé’s ‘Single Ladies’ land Library of Congress honor
Taylor Swift’s ‘1989’ & Beyoncé’s ‘Single Ladies’ land Library of Congress honor

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have hit a major milestone, elevating their already successful career.

On Thursday, May 14, PEOPLE reported that the Eras Tour hitmaker’s iconic album and the Cowboy Carter singer’s hit single are among the 25 epic recordings selected for preservation in the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress, marking a momentous achievement for the songstresses.

The Library of Congress is the national library of the United States which serves as the main research arm of the US Congress and is one of the largest libraries in the world.

For its 2026 preservation, the organization has picked Taylor Swift’s hit album 1989 and Beyoncé’s track Single Ladies, and has described the selections as “audio treasures worthy of preservation for all time, based on their cultural, historical or aesthetic importance in the nation's recorded sound heritage.”

Recordings Selected for the National Recording Registry in 2026

“Cocktails for Two” – Spike Jones and His City Slickers (1944) (single)

“Mambo No. 5” – Pérez Prado and His Orchestra (1950) (single)

“Teardrops from My Eyes” – Ruth Brown (1950) (single)

“Fly Me to the Moon (In Other Words)” – Kaye Ballard (1954) (single)

“Put Your Head On My Shoulder” – Paul Anka (1959) (single)

“The Blues and the Abstract Truth” – Oliver Nelson (1961) (album)

“Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music” – Ray Charles (1962) (album)

“Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is a Season)” – The Byrds (1965) (single)

“Amen, Brother” – The Winstons (1969) (single)

“Feliz Navidad” – José Feliciano (1970) (single)

“The Fight of the Century: Ali vs. Frazier” (March 8, 1971) (broadcast)

“Midnight Train to Georgia” – Gladys Knight and the Pips (1973) (single)

“Chicago” Original Cast Album (1975) (album)

“The Devil Went Down to Georgia” – The Charlie Daniels Band (1979) (single)

“Beauty and the Beat” – The Go-Go’s (1981) (album)

“Texas Flood” – Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble (1983) (album)

“I Feel For You” – Chaka Khan (1984) (single)

“Your Love” – Jamie Principle (1986) / Jamie Principle/Frankie Knuckles (1987) (singles)

“Rumor Has It” – Reba McEntire (1990) (album)

“The Wheel” – Rosanne Cash (1993) (album)

“Doom” Soundtrack – Bobby Prince, composer (1993)

“Go Rest High On That Mountain” – Vince Gill (1994) (single)

“Weezer (The Blue Album)” – Weezer (1994) (album)

“Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” – Beyoncé (2008) (single)

“1989” – Taylor Swift (2014) (album)

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