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Justin Baldoni ready to work with Blake Lively again in 'It Ends With Us' sequel: Report

Justin Baldoni already 'eyeing' return in 'It Ends With Us' sequel with Blake Lively as legal drama comes to an end

Justin Baldoni ready to work with Blake Lively again in It Ends With Us sequel: Report
Justin Baldoni ready to work with Blake Lively again in 'It Ends With Us' sequel: Report

Justin Baldoni is already mapping out a historic return to the screens as legal war with Blake Lively has come to a dramatic end.

The It Ends With Us director and lead - who recently settled his sexual harrasment lawsuit with Blake is reportedly eyeing a comeback in the sequel of Colleen Hoover's film's sequel.

As per the sources - Justin believes that it is the right time to shift his focus on the second intalment of It Ends With Us - which was released in 2024.

"Justin finally feels like he can breathe again, for months, it was nonstop lawsuits, backlash, and crisis management. Now he’s focused on rebuilding," a source told Rob Shuter.

"People genuinely thought the franchise was dead," added another source referencing to the sexual harrasment lawsuit by the Gossip Girl actress against Justin.

"Studios were nervous. Producers didn’t know if the sequel had become too toxic to touch," they added.

However, since the settlement their have been discussions regarding the sequel as "Justin still believes in these stories and believes audiences are ready to move on."

"He thinks the focus can finally return to the movies instead of the drama," added the tipster.

Although, it is still uncleared if Blake will also be a part of the sequel, the 42-year-old director is open to the idea of working with her again.

"Justin would work with Blake again if it helped save the franchise," noted the source.

"He’s not interested in revenge. He just wants to make movies again," they added.

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