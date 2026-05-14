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Stephen Colbert makes surprising confession about Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams most recently appeared on T'he Late Show with Stephen Colbert' in 2025

Stephen Colbert makes surprising confession about Michelle Williams on late show
Stephen Colbert makes surprising confession about Michelle Williams on late show

Stephen Colbert has revealed a surprising on-air confession about a guest he was “wildly attracted” to during his tenure on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

During a recent episode of the Strike Force Five podcast,the late night show host revealed he was “wildly attracted” to Michelle Williams when she first appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2016 while promoting her Broadway play Blackbird.

“I’ll tell you who I did not expect to be wildly attracted to,” he told his fellow late night hosts, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and John Oliver.

“I didn’t know what to do with myself. I like this person’s work, but I never thought of them as like a bombshell,” Colbert mentioned.

He added, “I could not — I didn’t know what to do with my eyeballs when Michelle Williams was on for the first time.”

Colbert further said: “She sat down across from me and I went, ‘F—k, what is wrong with my head? I’d better not look directly at her for this entire interview.’”

Notably, Michelle Williams most recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2025 to promote Dying for Sex, the limited series that earned her a Golden Globe.

She also appeared on the show in 2019 while promoting FX’s Fosse/Verdon.

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