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FIFA announces Shakira, Madonna and BTS as halftime headliners

Chris Martin and Elmo revealed the World Cup halftime show’s star-studded lineup

FIFA announces Shakira, Madonna and BTS as halftime headliners
FIFA announces Shakira, Madonna and BTS as halftime headliners

Madonna, Shakira and BTS are reportedly set to headline a star-studded World Cup half-time show, bringing global music power to the international sporting event.

In a teaser released at 9 p.m., Chris Martin and Elmo revealed the World Cup halftime show’s star-studded lineup alongside members of the Muppet crew.

The teaser also announced that proceeds made from the show will be donated to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which is “a landmark initiative working to raise $100 million to expand access to quality education and football for children worldwide,” according to FIFA.


Shakira had already been linked to the 2026 tournament after releasing Dai Dai, her official FIFA World Cup song with Burna Boy.

The track follows her 2010 anthem Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), while her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour is set to continue across North America around the time of the final.

Madonna is gearing up for the release of her upcoming album Confessions II on July 3, featuring singles including Bring Your Love with Sabrina Carpenter and I Feel So Free.

BTS recently returned with their sixth studio album ARIRANG and launched their ARIRANG World Tour following military service completion.

The FIFA World Cup final takes place on Sunday, July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The match is expected to draw massive global viewership, far exceeding other major sporting events, including past Super Bowl broadcasts.

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