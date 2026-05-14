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Pedro Pascal makes huge announcement after Stephen Colbert kiss sparks frenzy

Pedro Pascal breaks silence in exciting video message after Stephen Colbert kissing moment goes viral

Pedro Pascal makes huge announcement after Stephen Colbert kiss sparks frenzy
Pedro Pascal makes huge announcement after Stephen Colbert kiss sparks frenzy

Pedro Pascal shared delightful new update shortly after shocking moment with Stephen Colbert went viral.

The Late Show's May 12 episode took a surprising turn after Pedro and Stephen ended up sharing a smooch after actor's unexpected request.

Pedro - who was invited to the show on the same day as actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, playfully requested the 62-year-old host for a pack on his lips after seeing Stephen and Julia sharing an intimate moment.

Fulfilling The Last of Us star's crazy demand, Stephen kissed him leaving the audience in utter frenzy.

Just hours after the video clip of Stephen and Pedro's kissing moment went viral, The Mandalorian & Grocu actor turned to his Instagram stories to make an exciting announcement.

Pedro Pascal makes huge announcement after Stephen Colbert kiss sparks frenzy

In a video message for his fans and followers, Pedro said, "Hi I am Pedro Pascal, I am gonna be on Tonight with Seth Meyers and we are gonna be b****y to each other."

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