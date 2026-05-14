News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Dua Lipa shares celebratory post after filing bombshell lawsuit against Samsung

The ‘Levitating’ hitmaker has sued Samsung for copyright violation, trademark infringement and violations of her right of publicity

Dua Lipa shares celebratory post after filing bombshell lawsuit against Samsung
Dua Lipa shares celebratory post after filing bombshell lawsuit against Samsung

Dua Lipa is celebrating a special day after making an explosive move.

The 30-year-old British singer took to Instagram on Thursday, May 14, to share a heartfelt post, ringing in the milestone 25th birthday of her sister Rina Lipa.

Alongside a carousel of both throwback and recent pictures, the Levitating hitmaker penned a sweet wish, “Happy Birthday to my main squeeze, my sister, my bestfriend, the one I can count on no matter what!!! I love you so much Rinusheeee <3333 25 years of I can't believe I got this lucky!!!”

The gallery opened with a lovely snap of the duo from their childhood, showing them smiling brightly for the camera, while the next slide featured a recent photo, capturing them exuding charm in glittery outfits as they posed in front of a scenic place.

Dua Lipa’s loving post comes just days after she made a bombshell move against Samsung, slapping the tech giant with an explosive lawsuit.

The Future Nostalgia singer has filed a federal lawsuit against Samsung Electronics on May 8, 2026, seeking at least $15 million in damages, for using her copyrighted image on cardboard television packaging without authorization.

Besides copyright and trademark infringement, Lipa has accused Samsung Electronics of breaching publicity rights.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' unveils new poster, bts footage ahead of release
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' unveils new poster, bts footage ahead of release
Noah Wyle reveals key details about 'The Pitt' season 3
Noah Wyle reveals key details about 'The Pitt' season 3
Pedro Pascal makes huge announcement after Stephen Colbert kiss sparks frenzy
Pedro Pascal makes huge announcement after Stephen Colbert kiss sparks frenzy
Vin Diesel calls Paul Walker's daughter 'source of strength' at Cannes Film Festival
Vin Diesel calls Paul Walker's daughter 'source of strength' at Cannes Film Festival
Taylor Swift’s ‘1989’ & Beyoncé’s ‘Single Ladies’ land Library of Congress honor
Taylor Swift’s ‘1989’ & Beyoncé’s ‘Single Ladies’ land Library of Congress honor
Justin Baldoni ready to work with Blake Lively again in 'It Ends With Us' sequel: Report
Justin Baldoni ready to work with Blake Lively again in 'It Ends With Us' sequel: Report
FIFA announces Shakira, Madonna and BTS as halftime headliners
FIFA announces Shakira, Madonna and BTS as halftime headliners
Is 'Dhurandhar 2' already on Netflix with a surprise uncut scene?
Is 'Dhurandhar 2' already on Netflix with a surprise uncut scene?
'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 5: Netflix makes huge announcement on series future
'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 5: Netflix makes huge announcement on series future
Drake drops first exciting update on 'Iceman' release after diss track leak
Drake drops first exciting update on 'Iceman' release after diss track leak
Stephen Colbert makes surprising confession about Michelle Williams
Stephen Colbert makes surprising confession about Michelle Williams
Rihanna home shooting case: Singer secures upper hand after judge’s major ruling
Rihanna home shooting case: Singer secures upper hand after judge’s major ruling

Popular News

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' unveils new poster, bts footage ahead of release

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' unveils new poster, bts footage ahead of release
34 minutes ago
Instagram Instants launched for exciting user experience: Details inside

Instagram Instants launched for exciting user experience: Details inside
52 minutes ago
Wordle’s answer for May 14: Maintain your streak with today's winning solution

Wordle’s answer for May 14: Maintain your streak with today's winning solution

2 hours ago