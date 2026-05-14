Dua Lipa shares celebratory post after filing bombshell lawsuit against Samsung

Dua Lipa is celebrating a special day after making an explosive move.
The 30-year-old British singer took to Instagram on Thursday, May 14, to share a heartfelt post, ringing in the milestone 25th birthday of her sister Rina Lipa.
Alongside a carousel of both throwback and recent pictures, the Levitating hitmaker penned a sweet wish, “Happy Birthday to my main squeeze, my sister, my bestfriend, the one I can count on no matter what!!! I love you so much Rinusheeee <3333 25 years of I can't believe I got this lucky!!!”
The gallery opened with a lovely snap of the duo from their childhood, showing them smiling brightly for the camera, while the next slide featured a recent photo, capturing them exuding charm in glittery outfits as they posed in front of a scenic place.
Dua Lipa’s loving post comes just days after she made a bombshell move against Samsung, slapping the tech giant with an explosive lawsuit.
The Future Nostalgia singer has filed a federal lawsuit against Samsung Electronics on May 8, 2026, seeking at least $15 million in damages, for using her copyrighted image on cardboard television packaging without authorization.
Besides copyright and trademark infringement, Lipa has accused Samsung Electronics of breaching publicity rights.