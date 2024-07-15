Bob Odenkirk breaks silence on losing 'The Office' role to Steve Carell

Bob Odenkirk has broken his silence over losing the iconic role of Michael Scott in The Office to Steve Carell.
In a recent interview on The Office Ladies podcast, the Better Call Saul actor reflected on his experience losing the lead role of Michael Scott in the hit sitcom to Carell.
“I am, in a strange way, a very earnest person for a person in comedy,” Odenkirk revealed the reason in the interview with hosts Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, who played Pam Beesly and Angela Martin on The Office.
He went on to share, “I am oddly earnest, and … it’s one of the reasons I think Steve Carell is a better, you know — is the one who got the role.”
When asked about the reason behind his loss, Odenkirk said "it’s because he’s (Carell) better at being genuinely fun.”.
Odenkirk also acknowledged that he may have been too intense for the role, stating, "I am hard to believe as a purely light character."
However, Odenkirk made a guest appearance in the final season of The Office, playing a character similar to Michael Scott.
When asked about the experience, Bob Odenkirk added, "My character was meant to be very much a version of what Steve had invented when he played the character... It was a tribute to Steve."
Moreover, The Office was aired from March 24, 2005, to May 16, 2013.