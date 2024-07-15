King Charles reaches out to Donald Trump following assassination attempt

King Charles pens a private letter to former US President Donald Trump after an assassination attempt during an election rally in Pennsylvania.
According to Mirror, the Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King’s message for the Republican candidate was delivered on Sunday through the UK Embassy in Washington, DC.
However, the details of the letter will be kept private.
Moreover, royal expert Cameron Walker wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Buckingham Palace declined to give details about the contents of the letter, but it is understood to have been a similar message to that of the Prime Minister.”
Earlier, the UK Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, condemned the violence and attack on the 78-year-old politician. He also expressed his condolences for the victims and their families while wishing Trump a speedy recovery.
Additionally, Trump, after the attack, wrote on his social media that a bullet had ‘pierced’ his ear, but he is fine now.
As per the authorities, one person at the rally was killed, and the other two were critically injured. Meanwhile, the Secret Service officers killed the shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, right at the moment.