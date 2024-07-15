World

King Charles reaches out to Donald Trump following assassination attempt

Donald Trump was hit in the ear at a campaign rally in Butler

  • by Web Desk
  • July 15, 2024
Donald Trump was hit in the ear at a campaign rally in Butler
Donald Trump was hit in the ear at a campaign rally in Butler

King Charles pens a private letter to former US President Donald Trump after an assassination attempt during an election rally in Pennsylvania.

According to Mirror, the Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King’s message for the Republican candidate was delivered on Sunday through the UK Embassy in Washington, DC.

However, the details of the letter will be kept private.

Moreover, royal expert Cameron Walker wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Buckingham Palace declined to give details about the contents of the letter, but it is understood to have been a similar message to that of the Prime Minister.”

Earlier, the UK Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, condemned the violence and attack on the 78-year-old politician. He also expressed his condolences for the victims and their families while wishing Trump a speedy recovery.

Additionally, Trump, after the attack, wrote on his social media that a bullet had ‘pierced’ his ear, but he is fine now.

As per the authorities, one person at the rally was killed, and the other two were critically injured. Meanwhile, the Secret Service officers killed the shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, right at the moment.

Record immigration fuels population surge in England and Wales

Record immigration fuels population surge in England and Wales
Radhika Merchant sheds light on spiritual importance behind wedding date

Radhika Merchant sheds light on spiritual importance behind wedding date

Vicky Kaushal reacts to Katrina Kaif's pregnancy reports: 'no truth to it'

Vicky Kaushal reacts to Katrina Kaif's pregnancy reports: 'no truth to it'

Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday

Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday

World News

Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Record immigration fuels population surge in England and Wales
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Donald Trump recalls rally shooting experience: ‘I’m supposed to be dead’
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Explosives found in car of gunman who targeted Donald Trump at rally 
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Melania Trump condemns attempted assassination of Donald Trump
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Donald Trump calls for US to 'stand united' after surviving assassination attempt
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
PM Narendra Modi's social media influence hits a new peak
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Who is Thomas Crooks? suspect in Donald Trump assassination attempt
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Hamas remains in ceasefire talks despite Israeli attack
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
World leader condemns shooting attack on Donald Trump
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Trump rally shooter identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Donald Trump issues first statement after gun shot incident
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Joe Biden reaches out to Trump following rally shooting