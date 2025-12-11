Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate ‘historic’ milestone

Royal
  • By Hafsa Noor
  • By Hafsa Noor
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a delightful statement to celebrate “historic” milestone.

On December 10, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a message via their Archiewell Foundation to acknowledge new legislation of Australia, which bans social media for children under 16.

Their statement read, “On December 10, Australia will make history as the world’s first country to ban social media for children under 16. The legislation, which passed with overwhelming public support, is an urgent intervention to address unsafe and addictive platforms like TikTok, Twitter (X), Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat.”

It continued, “We celebrate Australia’s leadership for seeing and acting on how these technology companies are negatively impacting young people with little to no recourse or accountability, and feeble efforts from the companies to stem the flow of harms. This bold, decisive action to protect children at a critical moment.”

Harry and Meghan have always been vocal about online safety measures for children through their charitable work.

The foundation continued, “The ban is an effective measure to stop imminent harm, but ultimately only works as a band aid that does not address tech’s broken design and exploitive business incentives, requiring us to protect young people in the first place.”

While concluding the touching message, the royal couple urged people to take "responsibility" and make the changes the world so desperately need.

