Duchess Sophie has joined Queen Camilla for her major cause.
The Duchess of Edinburgh has concluded the 16 days of activism against Gender-Based Violence on World Human Rights Day.
On Wednesday, December 10, the British Royal Family turned to their Instagram account to share the update on the most hard-working Royal member’s tireless efforts against the societal issue.
"As the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence comes to a close on Human Rights Day, we reflect on The Duchess of Edinburgh’s ongoing work to support women and girls affected by conflict around the world," the Buckingham Palace stated in the caption.
They continued, "Her Royal Highness champions the Women, Peace and Security agenda and the Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative, working to ensure women are at the centre of conflict resolution and peace processes and emphasising the importance of a survivor-centred response."
"Since 2019, The Duchess has travelled globally to meet women peacebuilders and survivors of conflict-related sexual violence, including visits to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Chad, Kosovo, Lebanon, South Sudan and Sierra Leone," they shared.
This Royal update comes shortly after Queen Camilla delivered powerful message on Justice and Change as she also raised her voice for the rape and sexual assault victims.