Jarrod Bowen’s partner Dani Dyer collapses after England’s Euro defeat

Dani Dyer just couldn’t digest Spain beating England at the Euro 2024 grand finale yesterday, on July 14.
She was present at Berlin’s Olympiastadion Stadium to support footballer and partner Jarrod Bowen from the stands with father Danny Dyer and sister Sunnie Dyer.
According to Daily Mail, the WAG was “devastated” after seeing her flame lose with 2-1 points to its competitor, even after many solid tries to break the score even.
Walking out of the crowd, she was visibly teary-eyed as daddy Danny Dyer slid an arm around her shoulder to offer comfort and support.
Jarrod Bowen has been seeing the TV personality since 2021, and they now share twin daughters, who have been named Summer and Star.
Dani Dyer also has a son named Santiago from a previous relationship with ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.
Her support for the right-winger romance mate has been constant ever since they got together.
Even at yesterday’s showdown, she had decked out in a team England shirt, which had Jarrod Bowen’s name and player number printed on it.
But despite hooting so earnestly for his athletic group, they couldn’t take the trophy home.