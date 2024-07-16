Entertainment

Richard Simmons' cause of death under investigation

Richard Simmons died on July 13

  • by Web Desk
  • July 16, 2024
Richard Simmons' cause of death is being investigated by the authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that an investigation is underway into the cause of death of the beloved fitness guru.

Since Simmons' cause of death has been postponed, the Medical Examiner's Office has declared that further tests and an investigation are required.

A determination of the cause of death may not come about for up to three months.

On July 13, Simmons passed away just a day after celebrating his 76th birthday, as his longtime publicist Tom Estey revealed to the outlet.

There "is no foul play," according to police.

Simmons’ publicist told the outlet, "The world has truly lost an angel."

Prior to his death, he recently revealed to PEOPLE that reaching 76 felt "good". "I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day," he stated, adding, "I'll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people."

Simmons also discussed his legacy and said he didn't see himself as an idol or legend.

