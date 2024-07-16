King Charles' nickname for Meghan Markle reflects their complex relationship

King Charles gave a very unique nickname to Meghan Markle, which reflected their complicated relationship.
His majesty nicknamed the Suits star when she was the member of the Royal Family
Prince Harry and Meghan exchanged the wedding vows in May 2018, but less than two years later they left the royal family.
Ever since then, the monarch and Meghan share complicated relationship as he reportedly blamed the Duchess of Sussex for taking away his son.
The royal expert Katie Nicholl, who wrote The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown, said, "Charles reportedly nicknamed his future daughter-in-law 'Tungsten' because of her toughness and resilience."
On the other hand, things are much different when it comes to Prince William, he too shares “sensitive” relationship with Harry.
A Royal expert Ingrid Seward told the Mirror, "William is sensitive, he likes structure and has perseverance. He does not give up easily. His relationship with brother Harry upset him more than he would care to admit. But he found it easier to cut ties rather than allow himself to be continually annoyed."
Harry and Meghan recently made a public appearance at the ESPY awards last week.