Kyle Walker seen with ex-lover Lauryn Goodman hiding under coat

Kyle Walker was seen with ex-lover Lauryn Goodman, who tried avoiding cameras by hiding under a coat as they arrived for a courtroom showdown.
This comes within 48 hours of the footballer’s England team heartbreakingly losing to Spain through a 2-1 defeat at the Euro grand finale on Sunday.
Kyle Walker found himself entangled in a paternity scandal this year when news broke out about him fathering a second child with model Lauryn Goodman four years after she gave birth to his son.
Even though he already shares four kids with long-time wife Annie Kilner, it was the second that he allegedly “cheated on her” despite previous promises of not going that way again.
According to Daily Mail, the athlete doesn’t have only fatherhood issues to deal with from his affair as his wife and supposed girlfriend have come face-to-face as well.
At England’s quarter final during the Euro tournament, Annie Kiler had made it to the stands to support her husband.
Lauryn Goodman stayed back home, but shared photos of her two children sporting “daddy” shirts while watching the game.
This reportedly didn’t settle well with Kyle Walker’s spouse, as she was seen in quite a frosty mood throughout.