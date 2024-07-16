Royal

Queen Camilla injured at royal event with King Charles

Queen Camilla walked with umbrella for support

  • by Web Desk
  • July 16, 2024


Queen Camilla has reportedly become the next royal after Princess Anne to get injured.

As reported by Hello Magazine, she was seen wearing a support bandage on her left foot while attending an event in Guernsey on Tuesday, July 16.

This was King Charles and his wife’s day two of outing on the Channel Islands tour, which kicked off on Monday with them being escorted to Jersey.

On the same day and location, Queen Camilla had suffered an ankle sprain, although it’s not known exactly when and how.

She met with numerous well-wishers on her way to Guernsey’s Parliament, where a Special Sitting of the States of Deliberation was held with King Charles in attendance.

Queen Camilla injured at royal event with King Charles

Despite having a foot in pain, Your Majesty’s wife didn’t upstage the occasion and seemed to be in quite a jovial mood throughout.

According to Marca, Queen Camilla was even trying to hide her leg so as not to gather attention.

As people stopped by to greet the royal duo, she was observed in high spirits and had dressed with just as much style, sporting an umbrella for walking support!

Just last month, King Charles’ younger sister Princess Anne was wounded and hospitalized for 5 days.

Zara McDermott reacts to ‘abusive’ dance partner Graziano Di Prima’s sacking

Zara McDermott reacts to ‘abusive’ dance partner Graziano Di Prima’s sacking
Joe Bryant, father of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, passes away at 69

Joe Bryant, father of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, passes away at 69
Meghan Markle’s nickname for Prince Harry mocked by famous friend

Meghan Markle’s nickname for Prince Harry mocked by famous friend
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka

"Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka

Royal News

'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
Meghan Markle’s nickname for Prince Harry mocked by famous friend
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
Royal Family joins Spain's footballers in celebration after heartbreaking defeat of England
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
Prince William encourages Gareth Southgate after England resignation
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
Prince Louis fans demand justice after major royal snub
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
King Charles, Prince William make sudden changes in plans after major loss
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
King Charles' nickname for Meghan Markle reflects their complex relationship
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
King Charles howls with laughter over ‘frisky cows’ at latest tour
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
King Charles, William forced to cancel special Buckingham Palace meeting
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
Kate Middleton and sister Pippa Middleton ignored by Carlos Alcaraz twice
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
Kate Middleton’s 3 big ‘cancer recovery’ signs from Wimbledon appearance
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
King Charles dragged away from event out of security concerns