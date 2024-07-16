Queen Camilla injured at royal event with King Charles

Queen Camilla has reportedly become the next royal after Princess Anne to get injured.
As reported by Hello Magazine, she was seen wearing a support bandage on her left foot while attending an event in Guernsey on Tuesday, July 16.
This was King Charles and his wife’s day two of outing on the Channel Islands tour, which kicked off on Monday with them being escorted to Jersey.
On the same day and location, Queen Camilla had suffered an ankle sprain, although it’s not known exactly when and how.
She met with numerous well-wishers on her way to Guernsey’s Parliament, where a Special Sitting of the States of Deliberation was held with King Charles in attendance.
Despite having a foot in pain, Your Majesty’s wife didn’t upstage the occasion and seemed to be in quite a jovial mood throughout.
According to Marca, Queen Camilla was even trying to hide her leg so as not to gather attention.
As people stopped by to greet the royal duo, she was observed in high spirits and had dressed with just as much style, sporting an umbrella for walking support!
Just last month, King Charles’ younger sister Princess Anne was wounded and hospitalized for 5 days.