Israeli airstrikes in Gaza result in 57 Palestinian deaths

  • by Web Desk
  • July 16, 2024
Intense clashes between Israeli forces and Hamas fighters on Tuesday, July 16, led to the deaths of at least 57 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, according to local health officials.

As per Reuters, the airstrikes hit southern and central areas of Gaza, exacerbating the ongoing conflict.

Hamas has accused Israel of increasing its military actions to disrupt ceasefire negotiations being mediated by Arab nations and the United States.

In response, Israel stated its objective is to eliminate Hamas militants.

In Rafah, a southern city, an Israeli airstrike on a residential home resulted in the deaths of five Palestinians.

Meanwhile, in Khan Younis, another airstrike killed a man, his wife, and their two children, as reported by health officials.

Later that day, an airstrike targeted a vehicle in Khan Younis, killing 17 Palestinians and injuring 26.

This strike occurred near a makeshift camp for displaced families in Al-Mawasi. The Israeli military confirmed the strike was aimed at a senior member of the Islamic Jihad group, allied with Hamas, and mentioned they are investigating reports of civilian casualties.

Footage from the aftermath showed residents transporting the injured and deceased using makeshift means such as donkey carts and rickshaws.

The health ministry in Gaza, controlled by Hamas, reports that the conflict has resulted in over 38,400 Palestinian deaths to date.

