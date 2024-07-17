Royal

Kate Middleton, Prince William send sweet message on Camilla's birthday

Queen Camilla turned 77 on Wednesday

  • by Web Desk
  • July 17, 2024


Kate Middleton and Prince William has send a sweet birthday wish to Queen Camilla.

The official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales posted a cute picture of her majesty with flowers on July 17.

The royal couple penned the sweet picture, "Wishing Her Majesty a very Happy Birthday!"

In the shared snap, Queen was sitting on a bench with a beautiful flower basket.

A royal butler Grant Harrold told Spin Genie that it will be hard to gather all the royal family members for the birthday celebration due to their busy schedules but the monarch will reportedly plan a small event.

King Charles seemingly have some birthday plans for Queen Camilla.

“The King normally does something for her, historically it’s always been said that they normally have a small gathering in a Highgrove with a few friends, but it’s never a big occasion,” he explained.

The butler also shared that birthday celebrations might take place at their former Highgrove residence with a “private” family lunch.

Iran responds to US claims of plotting Trump's assassination

Iran responds to US claims of plotting Trump's assassination

Kim Kardashian shares joyful pictures from her trip to India

Kim Kardashian shares joyful pictures from her trip to India

King Charles announces key legislative agenda at State Opening of Parliament

King Charles announces key legislative agenda at State Opening of Parliament

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes

Royal News

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
King Charles announces key legislative agenda at State Opening of Parliament
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
King Charles wins Queen Camilla's heart on 77th birthday with THIS gift
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
King Charles' secret plans to celebrate Queen Camilla’s 77th birthday
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
King Charles’ sudden announcement cancels Sarah Ferguson’s Australia trip
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
Queen Camilla injured at royal event with King Charles
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
Meghan Markle’s nickname for Prince Harry mocked by famous friend
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
Royal Family joins Spain's footballers in celebration after heartbreaking defeat of England
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
Prince William encourages Gareth Southgate after England resignation
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
Prince Louis fans demand justice after major royal snub
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
King Charles, Prince William make sudden changes in plans after major loss
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
King Charles' nickname for Meghan Markle reflects their complex relationship