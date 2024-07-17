Kate Middleton, Prince William send sweet message on Camilla's birthday

Kate Middleton and Prince William has send a sweet birthday wish to Queen Camilla.
The official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales posted a cute picture of her majesty with flowers on July 17.
The royal couple penned the sweet picture, "Wishing Her Majesty a very Happy Birthday!"
In the shared snap, Queen was sitting on a bench with a beautiful flower basket.
A royal butler Grant Harrold told Spin Genie that it will be hard to gather all the royal family members for the birthday celebration due to their busy schedules but the monarch will reportedly plan a small event.
King Charles seemingly have some birthday plans for Queen Camilla.
“The King normally does something for her, historically it’s always been said that they normally have a small gathering in a Highgrove with a few friends, but it’s never a big occasion,” he explained.
The butler also shared that birthday celebrations might take place at their former Highgrove residence with a “private” family lunch.