  By Sidra Khan
King Charles to sign major approval in summer for huge global event

The British monarch is set to bring a delightful change this summer for a thrilling international event

  • By Sidra Khan
King Charles is set to spread special summer cheer across the public!

In an official Royal Proclamation, it was reported that the 77-year-old monarch will sign a major approval this summer for a huge global event, which will mark a historic moment for Scotland.

According to the monarchial decree, His Majesty will declare Monday, June 15, 2026, as a national bank holiday in Scotland to celebrate the country’s first appearance at a World Cup final after nearly three decades.

The proposal is set to be put forward by First Minister John Swinney in his role as a Privy Council, the senior advisory body to the monarch.

This delightful decision comes after Scotland secured their spot in the tournament after a thrilling 4-2 win against Denmark at Hampden Pak in November.

Notably, the public holiday would take place the day after the nation’s opening match against Haiti in Boston, set to kick off at 9pm local time, meaning many fans would be watching late into the night.

Due to the match’s late-night timing, fans may struggle the next day, strengthening calls for a day off to recover and celebrate Scotland’s historic return to the world stage.

Speaking to the media, First Minister John Swinney called the country’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as “a remarkable achievement and a landmark moment,” noting that, "The reaction to the dramatic win against Denmark reminded us all what football means to the country."

"Not only is this an historic sporting event, it's also a chance for Scotland to be on the world stage. To attract business development, create tourism interest within the country and to make cultural and sporting connections,” he continued.

Swinney went on to explain, "That is why I am taking steps to ensure the Monday after our opening game should be national bank holiday, so that - no matter the outcome of the match we can all come together to share the occasion."

FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be held from June 11 to July 19.

