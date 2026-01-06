Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
Prince Harry nears legal victory that may mend his ties with Royal Family

The Duke of Sussex has been estranged with the British Royal Family since he moved to USA in 2020

Prince Harry is reportedly one step away from a possible reconciliation with the estranged British Royal Family. 

As the Duke of Sussex has prepared himself for the significant court proceeding of his ongoing security legal battle, it has been predicted that the Royals might reconcile with the youngest son of King Charles III. 

The 41-year-old prominent member of the British Royal Family, who lost a bitter legal battle against the Home Office in May, is now looking forward to the key decision to be made regarding his security protocols in his homeland. 

In 2020, the VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) removed the prince’s 24-hour armed protection after he stepped down from his senior Royal roles, which left him furious and disappointed. 

According to a Royal commentator, Richard Fitzwilliams, recently revealed that the potential restoration of his security detail could pave the way for Harry and Meghan to spend more time in the UK.

"He wants to be over more often; he has made that clear. In what capacity, it is less clear. He might come to visit friends, to visit the Spencers. So, this could mark the beginning of a rapprochement," Fitzwilliams told Gb News.

As per several media reports, Prince Harry is due to return to his homeland, the United Kingdom, later this month.    

