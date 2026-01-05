King Charles breaks cover after relieving turn in Harry's UK security battle

King Charles has made first appearance alongside Queen Camilla just after Prince Harry's UK security battle took a surprising turn.
On Sunday January 4, their Majesties stepped out to attend church morning service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, after a new report that the UK government will reinstate Harry's security.
As reported by PEOPLE, the 77-year-old monarch greeted several well-wishers on the way to the Sandringham Estate.
Prior to this appearance of Harry's cancer-stricken father The Mail reported that an official review has found that Harry, 41, meets the criteria for inclusion in the taxpayer-funded security cover.
While a source close to The Duke of Sussex who has been living in the US since 2020 after leaving the UK with his wife Meghan Markle, noted, "It’s now a formality. Sources at the Home Office have indicated that security is nailed on for Harry."