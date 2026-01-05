King Charles breaks cover after relieving turn in Harry's UK security battle

Royal
Royal

King Charles has made first appearance alongside Queen Camilla just after Prince Harry's UK security battle took a surprising turn.

On Sunday January 4, their Majesties stepped out to attend church morning service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, after a new report that the UK government will reinstate Harry's security.

As reported by PEOPLE, the 77-year-old monarch greeted several well-wishers on the way to the Sandringham Estate. 

Prior to this appearance of Harry's cancer-stricken father The Mail reported that an official review has found that Harry, 41, meets the criteria for inclusion in the taxpayer-funded security cover.

While a source close to The Duke of Sussex who has been living in the US since 2020 after leaving the UK with his wife Meghan Markle, noted, "It’s now a formality. Sources at the Home Office have indicated that security is nailed on for Harry."

