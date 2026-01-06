Buckingham Palace breaks silence as new report against Royals sparks backlash

Buckingham Palace has broken its silence over backlash sparked by a shocking new report against Royal Family.
As per a new shocking report by The Telegraph on January 4, two new helicopters have already travelled a total of 58,000 miles since February 2025 - which is equivalent to travel around the earth twice.
The report suggested that the helicopters - which were used by senior Royals had a total 420 hours of flying time from February till November, 2025.
Amid backlash, a palace spokesman defended Royal Family's use of the helicopters, in an official statement obtained by various outlets.
"Helicopters are a key component of the royal travel plan due to their unique capability to access remote regions of the U.K., which are not otherwise readily served by other modes of transport," the spokesperson said.
"They also allow members of the Royal family to undertake multiple engagements in a given day," they added.
It was reported in June 2024 that the royal family would lease two new helicopters to replace the existing, 15-year-old Sikorsky aircraft in its fleet, The Telegraph said, with Princess Anne and Prince William reportedly making the most of the new aircraft.
Citing the flight data, the outlet reported that Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park home was "the most frequently visited destination with 68 stops."
While, Prince William made a total of 52 stops between Windsor and Forest Lodge, his new residence.